Housing Secretary: 'Keep houses off green belt land'

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on a visit to a new homes development in the West Midlands

Robert Jenrick MP said the Government was committed to making more cash available to remediate brownfield sites, and that green belt development should only ever be a "last resort".

It comes as the ruling cabinets of the four Black Country councils are this week set to consider the draft Black Country Plan, which has lined up more than 7,000 homes for green belt sites across the region.

The plan could see up to 47.8 hectares (118.1 acres) of the region's green belt built on and has sparked opposition from MPs, councillors and residents.

Meanwhile West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has launched a review in a bid to save the green belt by highlighting alternative areas where brownfield development can take place.

Mr Jenrick, who is from Wolverhampton, said: "I want to protect the green belt and don't want to develop it. The Government's policy is clear, in that we should be looking to build on brownfield sites first.

"The West Midlands has a very good record of building homes primarily on brownfield sites and we want that to continue.

"We are working with Andy Street to ensure that there is further funding for brownfield remediation, and we are supporting other initiatives in the area like the Brownfield Institute that will train young people in the skills that are required to turn these sites into homes and businesses.

"Our reforms to the planning system also make it very clear that we want to protect the green belt.

"As we come out of Covid, there are a huge number of brownfield sites that are waiting to be developed and given a new lease of life, and we should be focusing on those first before we put any housing onto the green belt."

Dudley Council's cabinet was due to consider the draft plan today, with Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton all following on Wednesday.