33 nostalgic photos showing life and times of the Black Country throughout the 1970s

A hub of arts, heritage and culture – the fiercely passionate people of our region know what they want and are ready to fight for it, whether that's by protesting outside grammar schools or getting an autograph from a pop icon.

In the UK, it was the decade of the Ford Cortina, the record player and cassette recorder.

There were also years of industrial action, with walkouts from postal workers, miners and dustmen all partaking in the 70s strikes.

After years of Labour in government, the end of the decade also marked the start of Margaret Thatcher's reign as Prime Minister.

From star-studded weddings and performances at the Grand Theatre to passionate protests and heartfelt funerals, take a look through our archive photos from the super seventies.

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur on February 7, 1970 at Molineux. The result was a 2-2 draw.

Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry, born in Dudley, acting as best man for a pal on July 16, 1988. Although the photo wasn't taken in the 70s, that is when the pair met. Actress and comedian, and Henry's then-wife, Dawn French stands next to the bride.

Greg Stokes and Lenny were members of the same friend group in their teens when they were both living near Buffery Park. Social worker Greg said the TV star added a special touch to his big day when he tied the knot with 33-year-old teacher Carol Mitchell.

Greg, 33, was himself a guest at Lenny and Dawn's wedding in the West End four years prior. "We have known each other since about 1970 and even though we went to different schools we hung around in the same gang."

The caption ends with: 'The 29-year-old performer certainly raised a few laughs with tales of his childhood during a reception speech at the Saracen's Head pub. Greg said he hopes Lenny, who pays frequent visits to his home town, will be a regular visitor at his new home in Grove Street.'

Pop star Gene Pitney signing his autograph for some fans in Wolverhampton, 1970. The archive photo shows Pitney with adoring fans Susan McReady of Wolverhampton, and June Robinson and Janet Rutter, of Cannock on March 24, 1970. Written in pencil on the back of the photo is what looks like 'Gaumont', which points to this photo being taken while Pitney was appearing at the Gaumont in Wolverhampton.

Flowers being laid at the grave of the Manchester United and England footballer Duncan Edwards on October 3, 1970, who died in the Munich air crash in 1958. The tribute was by members of Manchester United's London and District Supporters Club. They stopped at the Dudley cemetery to put red and white flowers on the grave.

The ground of West Bromwich Albion, The Hawthorns, is at the top of this archive photo which gives a bird's eye view over the region.

'Demonstrators outside Wolverhampton Grammar School, where Enoch Powell made his speech' is handwritten on the back of this print from June 16, 1970. Demonstrators were protesting against the former Conservative MP and his infamous 'rivers of blood' speech, which was a matchstick in fuelling racial hatred and splitting the nation.

Walsall Wood FC in training on August 13, 1970. A fitness session for Walsall Wood in the Midland Combination's first division, under the guidance of new manager Derek 'Doc' Pace, the former Aston Villa and Sheffield United centre forward.

'The players are put through press-ups watched by Pace (left) and trainer Albert Tomkinson.'

An athletics presentation in Wolverhampton Town Hall in 1970 in which one of the recipients was a young Tessa Sanderson, later an Olympics hero, known back then as Theresa. The photographer's datestamp is October 21, 1970. Six members of the Wolverhampton and Bilston club received certificates and free passes to Aldersley Stadium from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Alderman G A Guy.

From left are Peter Kelly (English schools senior boys 100 metres hurdles champion), Verona Bernard (member of the Wolverhampton and Bilston team who won the women's AAA 1,600 metre relay title), Sidney Hodson (officials award), Gillian Spurgin (English schools junior 200 metres winner), Matthew Cannavan (junior AAA triple jump title holder), Theresa Sanderson (English schools junior sprint relay team member).

