Fascinating Christmas pictures provide nostalgic reminder of excitement as big day approached

Just like today, our pages were filled with excitable children at Christmas parties, pulling crackers and wearing paper hats.

And while online shopping was decades away, the rush to buy in presents and provisions ahead of the big day was a preoccupation.

A visit to Staffordshire butcher Roger Denny in 1970 saw him lining up his turkeys ready to be collected by those who had put in an order.

Staff at Comrade Cycle Company, Darlaston, had also been busy getting bikes ready after being inundated by customers in 1983.

And TJ Hughes in Wolverhampton was offering children the chance to post a letter to Santa – although the Christmas spirit had failed to rub off on little David Selman.

Here are a selection of other images through the decades:

1927 - The Gallery bought the photograph (dated 28 December 1927) at an auction in Pattingham and were hoping to hear from anybody who recognised themselves in the photograph, as it could relate either to the Express & Star, the Star Aluminium Company or the

