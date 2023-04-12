Black Country Living Museum welcomes 1950s-style milkman character

Dave Ball, a member of the museum’s historic character team, who fondly remembers his father’s own Graiseley cart.

A new 1950s milkman will soon be doing the rounds at the Dudley museum, accompanied by a replica Midland Counties dairy milk cart that has been lovingly built by a small team of skilled craftsmen, volunteers and staff.

Black Country Living Museum prides itself on telling stories of real Black Country folk, and for one member of staff, the museum’s latest character has a very personal connection.

To accompany the replicated ‘Graiseley’ cart, the museum has developed a milkman character to help tell stories about this familiar yet nostalgic occupation.

The character, Ken Ball, is based on the late father of retired milkman Dave Ball, a meber of the museum’s historic character team, who fondly remembers his father’s own Graiseley cart.

Dave Ball, a member of the museum’s historic character team, who fondly remembers his father’s own Graiseley cart.

He often jokes with visitors about various misdemeanours that would occur while he played with it unsupervised as a young child.

Dave began his career in the industry aged just 10, when he would help his father on his milk round at the weekends and during school holidays.

Having completed his education, and following a few years spent in another career, Dave took the advice of his father to ‘go on the milk’ and followed in his footsteps.

He then worked for 43 years in the industry before joining the museum.

“It’s fantastic to share both mine and my father’s stories on this infamous industry,” Dave said. “It’s a great touch that the Graiseley cart has been recreated, as it was the first vehicle my father used on his milk rounds, as well as the first vehicle I remember working with.”

Completed and tested earlier this month, the Graiseley cart – an electric three-wheeled cart, originally made by Diamond Motors Ltd in Wolverhampton – was steered by a person walking in front.

It was ideal for stop-start deliveries over short distances and was popular in the mid 20th Century due to its manoeuvrability, rapid acceleration and ease of use.

Once a common sight around towns and city streets, when fully charged it could travel up to 14 miles and carry over 500 pints of milk. When carrying empties, it could reach a top speed of around 4mph – a brisk walking pace.

Visitors will be able to meet Ken Ball and witness the Graiseley cart in action over the summer, as well as during the museum’s ‘Festival of Vehicles’ event, which will take place over Father’s Day weekend on June 17 and 18.