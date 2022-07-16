Classic photos of long-lost Wolverhampton pub as faithful recreation nears completion

The Black Country Living Museum is building a new version of the Elephant & Castle in a 1940s-60s town centre as part of its new development project ‘Forging Ahead’.
The original was a grand Edwardian building built in 1905, and stood on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road where it was popular among the then town's migrant community.
It was a seen as a major landmark for those entering Wolverhampton, but fell into disrepair before it was torn down in 2001.
However, drinkers can soon visit this once-treasured watering hole once again after the museum was given an alcohol licence to serve drinks until 11pm.
For those who lament the demise of the original, we've found photos of the previous incarnation of the Elephant and Castle.
Since last year the Black Country Living Museum has been building a new version of the once-popular pub.
Work started in the spring of 2021 after the Dudley attraction was given the green light to its Forging Ahead project, which will see 22 new historic buildings added to the site, which also includes a brick-by-brick relocation of Holly Hall's Woodside Library.
The expansion is the biggest since the museum opened in 1978 and will focus on the period from the 1940s to the 1960s. It will also feature an NHS clinic, a barbers, and a Co-op supermarket.
By September last year construction was well under way, and new pub is set to open later this year.