Prices and specifications revealed for the new Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda has revealed prices and specifications for its new Kodiaq SUV.

The new second-generation Kodiaq offers more space, efficiency and technology, and from launch will be available in one of two trim levels – SE and SE L.

The entry-level SE model starts from £36,645 and comes with equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, a 13-inch touchscreen and the option of either five or seven seats.

The top-of-the-line seven-seat-only SE L starts from £40,205 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlamps, a powered tailgate and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

On the exterior, the new Kodiaq has a sloping roofline, a new front grille and LED headlamps. At the rear, there are new taillights that slope around into the tailgate as well as a redesigned rear bumper, too.

Inside the cabin of the Kodiaq, you’ll find matching trim on the seat upholstery, door panels and decor. In terms of onboard technology, things are centred around a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment screen and wireless charging for smartphones with a cooling function to help top-up devices as effectively as possible.

Space on the inside has increased, too. There is more room for passengers and an increase in boot space with five-seater models having 910 litres of capacity when the seats are up and 2,105 litres when folded down.

The seven-seater model has a boot capacity of 340 litres with the seats upright and 2,035 litres with them folded down.

The new Kodiaq will come with a choice of two petrol engines and two diesels. The entry-level 1.5-litre TSi e-Tec will come with mild-hybrid technology and produce 147bhp while a more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol brings produces 201bhp and has four-wheel-drive as standard.

In terms of diesel, there is one 2.0-litre unit with a choice of two power outputs of either 147bhp or 190bhp.

Later down the line, there will be a plug-in hybrid model called the Kodiaq iV which will come with a 25.7kWh battery capacity and will be capable of an electric driving range of 62 miles.

Prices for the new Kodiaq start at £36,645 for the SE and rise to £46,225 for the SE L 2.0-litre diesel 190bhp four-wheel-drive model – prices for the plug-in hybrid are yet to be announced.

Order books open for the new Kodiaq on April 10 2024.