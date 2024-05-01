SW 3 registration due to go up for auction

The private registration ‘SW 3’ is due to go up for auction and could become one of the most expensive plates sold via online auction.

The plate reflects one of the UK’s most expensive and prestigious postcodes such as Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Brompton.

It is expected that potential bidders will be located in and around the London area, but also the plate could attract those with the initials ‘S’ and ‘W’.

The reg plate can be transferred to any vehicle in the UK – as it is dateless.

It’s anticipated that it could be in the top five for most expensive plates ever sold with Collecting Cars, the online auction site which is listing the plate.

The top five consist of ‘6 OO’ that sold for £130,000, ‘1 GO’ for £138,000, ‘TOY 5’ FOR £150,000, ‘1 SJ’ for £162,500 and the most expensive yet is ‘Y 6’ £213,000.

Since its launch, the online auction house has sold nearly 60 registrations that have exceeded the value of £50,000 – with a total of 2,300 private plates in general totalling a value of more than £17.6 million.

It is yet to be announced when the auction will be taking place, however, the V778 retention document states that the plate has been off a vehicle for just over three weeks – meaning that the auction could be taking place very soon.