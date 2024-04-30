Cupra reveals updated Formentor and Leon models

Cupra has revealed updated versions of its Formentor SUV, and Leon hatchback and Sportstourer estate models.

The cars get new exterior styling details, which include the Cupra logo appearing on the bonnets, triangular LED matrix headlights, LED rear lights that incorporate an illuminated Cupra logo.

Inside, the Formentor and Leon receive higher quality materials, a redesigned centre console, an improved virtual cockpit for the driver and a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen. A new 12-speaker audio system developed in collaboration with Sennheiser mobility is also a standard feature.

Cupra has added a new powertrain to the Formentor and Leon Sportstourer – a 2.0-litre petrol engine that develops 328bhp and sends its power to all four wheels with torque splitter technology. These models also come with greater stopping power thanks to standard Akebono brakes.

The Leon gets new triangular LED matrix headlights. (Credit: Cupra Media UK)

There is also a new plug-in hybrid variant that gives 268bhp and can go 62 miles on electric power alone. It’s capable of 50kW DC fast charging, but charging times have not been released yet.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra said: “The Cupra Formentor and Leon have both been a driving force in the brand’s success as it expands its footprint around the world. It’s an approach that has been incredibly successful with close to 600,000 cars delivered since the brand’s launch in 2018.”

Both cars get higher quality materials inside with a redesigned centre console. (Cupra Media UK)

He added: “The new Cupra Formentor and Leon are pure design obsession. Two models built to provoke strong emotions and that strengthen the extraordinary bond with our tribe. Two models that represent what that small group of believers envisaged Cupra could be just a few years away.”

Prices are yet to be announced for both cars, but an on sale date is expected in the Autumn.