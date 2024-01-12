Nissan Ariya Nismo revealed as sporty electric SUV

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya Nismo as its first road-going electric performance car.

Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, it’s the first time Nissan’s performance arm Nismo has turned its attention to electric cars for the road. The Ariya was introduced in Europe in 2022, with this Nismo model being based on the standard e-4orce four-wheel-drive model.

It’s the first Nismo-baged SUV since the Juke, and gets a range of performance and visual changes to set it apart from regular models.

More power and sportier styling are the main changes on the Nismo. (Nissan)

Changes to the electric motor increase peak power by around 10 per cent to 429bhp and 600Nm of torque, Though there’s no word on performance, a 0-60mph time of less than four seconds is expected.

Nissan has also fitted a special ‘Nismo’ driving mode that maximises responsiveness and produces a special sound that’s said to be ‘evocative’ of the firm’s electric Formula E racing cars. The firm also says each chassis component has received ‘special tuning’. Large 20-inch alloy wheels with specific tyres are also fitted, which Nissan says offer ‘superior stability’ and improved cornering ability.

The Ariya Nismo also gets a sportier look to go with it, with the performance arm’s trademark dark red colour being used across lower areas of the vehicle. There are also more pronounced bumpers and a rear spoiler lip that sits above the light bar.

The red detailing extends to the Ariya Nismo’s interior, while also coming with suede door cards and sports seats.

Nissan says it will launch the Ariya Nismo in Japan in the spring, though there’s no word on when or if the sporty electric SUV will be introduced to Europe.