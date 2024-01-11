An electric car was BMW M’s most popular model in 2023

The electric i4 M50 was BMW M’s most popular car during 2023.

It comes as the performance arm of BMW’s sales passed 200,000 vehicles in one year for the first time as a number of new models came on stream. It represented a 14.3 per cent increase compared with the previous year, too.

The i7 M70 is BMW’s most powerful EV yet. (BMW)

The USA remained the key market for BMW M, with Germany coming in second place and followed by the UK in third.

Sylvia Neubauer, vice president of customer, brand and sales at BMW M, said: “With the historic record of more than 200,000 vehicles delivered, we have reached a milestone in the 2023 financial year. The impressive demand is a great confirmation that we are hitting the nerve of the times with our diverse product portfolio.”

BMW M also added to its electric line-up during 2023, with models such as the i5 M60 xDrive and i7 M70 xDrive both bringing more performance than the standard models upon which they are based. The range is topped by the i7 M70 xDrive, which is the most powerful electric model ever produced by BMW M.

Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management of BMW M, said: “The financial year 2023 was characterized both by our highly successful portfolio of highly emotional combustion engine vehicles and by our ongoing electrification offensive with two further all-electric performance models and our first electrified high-performance car, the BMW XM.”

BMW M continues to offer a range of petrol-powered models, including the M2, M3 saloon, M3 Touring and the M4 Coupe.