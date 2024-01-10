Triumph revives Daytona name for new 660

Triumph has revived its iconic Daytona name for a new triple-powered middleweight sportsbike.

Sharing much with both the Trident and Tiger Sport 660 models, the Daytona uses a 660cc engine with 93.7bhp, which is 17 per cent more than you’ll find in the Trident. These gains come courtesy of upgraded engine internals alongside a new three-in-one exhaust system.

The new Daytona is powered by a 660cc triple engine

Triumph has tweaked the frame compared with the Trident, too, lowering the handlebars by 110mm to help deliver a more engaging riding experience. It gets Showa 41mm front forks, too, and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, also from Showa.

Bringing the whole bike to a stop are four-piston brakes with twin 310mm discs, while Michelin Power 6 tyres should return plentiful grip and feel. With a seat height of 810mm and an ‘optimised bar and footpeg position’, the Daytona should also be confidence-inspiring for newer riders.

Three riding modes – Sport, Road and Rain – come equipped as standard on the Daytona, with each tweaking the bike’s throttle response and traction control for different riding situations. There’s also a new Emergency Deceleration Warning system which activates the hazard lights under heavy braking.

Triumph says that the Daytona DNA has been ‘reimagined’ for this latest version, with eye-catching twin LED headlights up front incorporating a central air intake. At the rear, there’s a sharp LED light.

The Daytona is also available with a range of accessories including an A2 licence kit which limits power so that riders on A2 licences are legally allowed to ride it.