The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is an off-road electric SUV

Audi has unveiled a new special edition of its electric Q8 e-tron SUV that draws on the firm’s off-road motorsport expertise.

Known as the Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition, it is being introduced to coincide with the launch of its third season in the legendary Dakar Rally.

The Q8 e-tron is a fairly conventional electric SUV which isn’t particularly renowned for its off-roading prowess, but that all changes with its lifted chassis raised by 67mm compared to the standard car, while off-road-specific tyres help to give it even more traction. The wheelarches have been widened to accommodate the bigger tyres, while an optional decals pack looks to replicate that of Audi’s off-road rally cars.

The Q8 e-tron has been inspired by Audi’s Dakar Rally vehicles. (Audi)

The air suspension can be used in its highest setting at speeds of up to 50mph before it automatically lowers back down.

It’s based on the ‘e-tron 55’ powertrain, which uses twin electric motors producing 402bhp and enabling four-wheel-drive. Audi hasn’t said what impact the modifications have made compared to the standard car’s 310-mile electric range.

Audi has set the Dakar Edition will have a ‘limited’ production run, though has not yet confirmed if it will be sold in the UK. In Germany, it’s priced from €120,000 (£104,000).

Raised suspension and off-road tyres are two of the main changes. (Audi)

The Dakar Rally is one of the most gruelling forms of motorsports and tests a team and its vehicles to the extreme. Originally seeing competitors race from Paris to Dakar in Senegal, it now takes place in Saudi Arabia, with the 2024 event running from January 5 to 19.