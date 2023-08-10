Lexus reveals further information for new LBX

Lexus LBX

The new Lexus LBX crossover will start from £29,995, the firm has announced today.

Formal customer orders for the new compact SUV are set to commence in early October ahead of deliveries in March 2024, but Lexus has opened its website for buyers to place an advance order so that they’re among the first to get the keys to one.

Five different specifications of the LBX will be available – Elegant, Relax, Emotion, Cool and LBX – with each bringing one of Lexus’ different ‘atmospheres’. All cars come with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, while Emotion and Cool-specification cars get a sportier character with bi-tone paintwork and larger 18-inch machined alloys.

The LBX will only be available with hybrid powertrains

Inside, all cars get a 9.8-inch colour touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors and smartphone integration for both Apple and Android devices.

Top-spec cars build on the standard specification with a 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, powered seat adjustment for the driver and LED headlights with adaptive high-beam.

An exclusive Original Edition is also being offered at the car’s on-sale date, with just 250 examples of this model being produced. This gains a distinctive ‘Sonic Copper’ exterior colour as well as matt black 18-inch wheels and model-specific badging.

The LBX uses the same TNGA-B platform that you’ll also find underneath the Toyota Yaris Cross, while the pair share the same 1.5-litre hybrid engine with 134bhp and 185Nm of torque. The LBX will also be available with an all-wheel-drive system, which comes through the fitment of an additional electric motor on the rear axle.