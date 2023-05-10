Alpine’s A290 Beta unveiled as futuristic electric hot hatch concept

Alpine A290

Alpine has given a sneak preview of its upcoming electric hot hatch with the A290 Beta.

Showcasing ‘a lot’ of what the future production model will look like when it arrives next year, the A290 incorporates a three-seat configuration with a single chair for the driver and two behind. Alpine has already stated that although this feature is a centrepiece of the concept, it won’t feature on the production version.

(Alpine)

It sits atop the Alliance’s CMF-B electric platform which will also be used underneath the upcoming electric Renault 5. It will not, however, use the same motor and battery setup as the Renault, with Alpine expected to use a similar layout to that in the Megane E-Tech. Alpine has not, for now, released any details about the A290’s range, performance or acceleration.

The concept also features an innovative setup which sees two motors placed at each front wheel, with the power managed by active torque vectoring. The real-life version will adopt a more conventional single motor at the front.

The exterior is square and boxy, with chunky wheel arches combined with a rear spoiler to create a sporty look. Two sets of ‘X’ shaped headlights tie in with previous Alpine models and it’s stated that these will make it into production.

Alpine’s new electric hot hatch sending it around the hangar which used to house Concorde in Bristol. Think this thing looks great pic.twitter.com/RNCyTxztAK — Jack Evans (@jackrober) May 9, 2023

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine, said: “The A290_β is the first stage in Alpine’s new era, the first step towards the all-electric Dream Garage in 2024. This urban show car has rewritten the playbook for electric hot hatches.

“The A290_β is tapping into its rich legacy and ushering Alpine into the future, with an everyday experience of the motor sports spirit that has inspired the brand since its inception.”