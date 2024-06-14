Seven people assessed after bus and van collide in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Crews rushed to Wellington Road, Bilston, at around 2.45pm after receiving reports of a crash.

On arrival, West Midlands Police discovered seven people, all of who were assessed and treated at the scene for injuries not thought to be serious.

West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Wellington Road just before 2pm this afternoon to reports of a collision between a bus and a van.

"Seven people were assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics with injuries not thought to be serious."

Drivers were being warned to expect disruption after the crash blocked the road and caused heavy traffic on nearby routes.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A41 Wellington Road, Bilston. Road traffic collision. Road blocked.

"Impact to National Express West Midlands bus 79. Allow extra time to travel."

The incident caused diversions to regular bus travel, with National Express West Midland announcing that the service 79 will divert in both directions via Wolverhampton Street and Black Country Route.

On X, the group said: "Due to a collision at Wellington Road, Bilston. 79 will be diverting both directions via. Wolverhampton Road and Black Country route.

"We apologise for any disruption to your journey."