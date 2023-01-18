Updated Mercedes CLA revealed with revised styling and more equipment

Mercedes has unveiled an updated version of its glamorous CLA, which gets redesigned front and rear ends, and upgraded standard equipment across the board.

Following on from similar updates seen to the mechanically-related A-Class in October 2022, the CLA gets very slight styling revisions, including a redesigned lower front bumper and revised grille that uses Mercedes’ trademark star pattern.

The LED ‘High Performance’ headlights are now fitted to all CLA models as standard, while adopting a new graphic signature. Two new body colours, Spectral Blue and Hyper Blue – exclusive to the CLA – are available, along with three new 19-inch wheel designs.

Express your drive. Meet the new #CLA Coupé and Shooting Brake, with updated front and rear design, new wheel options and full LED lights as standard.#MercedesBenz #ExpressYourDrive pic.twitter.com/yLeUI7LJ5K — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 18, 2023

Inside, the CLA retains the same free-standing twin screen layout as seen on the previous model, but the touchscreen is now larger at 10.25-inches as standard. New ‘comfort seats’ are also introduced, and are trimmed in artificial leather and 100 per cent recycled fabric as standard.

The CLA comes with more equipment as standard now too, including a reversing camera and the advanced LED headlights with high beam assist. It also boasts the latest generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, with new screen displays and connected functions introduced.

Mercedes has also tweaked the driver assistance features, with the lane keep assist said to be ‘controlled much more comfortably’.

AMG versions continue to be offered on the CLA. (Mercedes)

As before, the CLA will be offered in a four-door coupe bodystyle, as well as a Shooting Brake bodystyle. All of the petrol engines now benefit from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that aims to allow for a smoother response and bring fuel savings to drivers. The CLA 250e plug-in hybrid also boasts a slightly more powerful electric motor, while faster charging is available as an option.

Mercedes’ CLA 35 and 45 AMG models also continue to be offered and benefit from new upholstery, while in the case of the 35, it gets the same mild-hybrid system tweaks as non-AMG models. A special-edition ‘AMG Street Style Edition’ is also being offered on the CLA 45, bringing matt Mountain Grey paintwork and fluorescent orange detailing inside and out.