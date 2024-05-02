Ineos Grenadier Commercial goes on sale in the UK

Ineos has released a Commercial version of its rugged Grenadier off-roader to replace the two-seat Utility Wagon.

The Grenadier Commercial features a full-length flat floor and a floor-to-roof cargo barrier behind the front seats.

The Grenadier was launched back in 2022. (Credit: Ineos Grenadier Media)

Unlike the standard car, the Commercial has rear passenger window glass instead of aluminium panels, blacked-out glazing on the 30:70 split rear doors and permanently disabled chassis mounting points to prevent a second row of seats from being added – all features that qualify it for exemption from VAT.

It comes with a cargo capacity of more than 2,000 litres, can tow up to 3.5 tonnes and boasts 5.5 tonnes of winching power.

George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director of Ineos Automotive, said: “Customers in the UK have been asking for this addition to our model line-up since we launched in 2022, so we’re pleased to make this available so quickly.

“The versatility of the Grenadier platform allows this level of modification without any compromise to the driving dynamics or off-road capabilities.”

Underneath features a box-section ladder frame chassis with heavy-duty solid axle beams as well as up to three locking differentials.

The engine is the same as in the standard Grenadier, which is a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder from BMW, and available in petrol or diesel guise.

It has a loading capacity of more than 2,000 litres. (Credit: Ineos Grenadier Media)

The vehicle will be built at Ineos’s Hambach factory in France, which was acquired from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021.

Prices for the Grenadier Commercial start at £51,931 excluding VAT, with order books opening from today.