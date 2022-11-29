Audi unveils faster RS6 and RS7 Performance models

RS6 and RS7

Audi has introduced revised versions of its sporty models RS6 and RS, packing more power and a range of exterior changes.

Called the Performance, Audi has boosted the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine by 30bhp and 50Nm of torque, with the models now producing 621bhp and 850Nm of torque.

The changes have come from fitting larger turbochargers and an increase in boost pressure in the engine, with the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback now able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds – two tenths quicker than before.

The updated models gain a number of exterior tweaks

Audi has also reduced sound insulation between the engine compartment and interior, which the firm says ‘ensures the performance duo will thrill customers with an exciting, next-level sound experience’, while also bringing marginal weight savings.

Design changes to separate the Performance models apart from the regular RS6 and RS7 include lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels, along with new Continental tyres that promise better grip in both wet and dry conditions, as well as improved braking distances. New matt grey styling elements have been introduced too, along with two new colours – matt Ascari Blue and matt Dew Silver.

The RS7 gains new lightweight wheels

Both cars also boast a higher level of standard equipment than before, including a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Inside, the Audi RS design package – bringing contrasting stitching and different seatbelts in either red, blue or grey – is now fitted as standard, along with a flat-bottomed Alcantara steering wheel.

Customers can also choose an optional ‘RS Dynamics Package’, including a raised top speed to 189mph, and ceramic brakes that save 34kg off the weight off the RS models compared to the standard steel brakes.