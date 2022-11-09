Morgan adds host of revisions to redesigned Plus Four and Six models

Morgan Plus Four

Morgan has introduced redesigned versions of its Plus Four and Six models bringing a number of changes to the hand-built sports cars.

Both cars receive a range of interior modifications, with a new aluminium dashboard and instrument panel acting as a critical change to the cabin. It can be finished in matte silver, matte black or the same as the exterior body colour, too.

The Plus Four remains based around a lightweight chassis

The instruments have been redesigned, too, with a new LCD information screen now incorporated into the dashboard. It’s larger than the one fitted on the previous generations of Plus Four and Six, and gains updated graphics and colours which change depending on the selected driving mode.

The Plus Four also gains a new glovebox, which is trimmed in leather and incorporates USB power sockets.

There’s a new, larger screen inside

Both cars also get a new ‘bolt-action’ door handle, which is made from lacquered stainless steel and high-quality leather. Morgan says it brings a ‘last mechanical sensation’ for occupants exiting the vehicle.

Morgan has also kitted the Plus Four and Six with Electronic Stability Control and a new braking system developed with Continental and AP Racing. The automatic gearbox version of the Plus Four and Six models has also received a new calibration. The suspension receives new dampers and bushes, while airbags are now fitted as part of the standard specification.

Sennheiser has developed a new audio system for Morgan

Morgan has also partnered with audio specialists Sennheiser with a new audio system for the Plus models. It includes four conventional speakers in the door and rear panel, as well as four ‘invisible’ speakers of which three are behind the dashboard. There are subtle Sennheiser badges on the speaker grilles on the doors, too.

The Malvern-based firm is establishing a ‘Plus’ line of models that will sit alongside the ‘Super’ range, which includes the firm’s new Super 3 three-wheeler.