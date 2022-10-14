Lotus Evija Fittipaldi celebrates 50 years since F1 racing victory

Lotus has unveiled the Evija Fittipaldi – an exclusive version of its new electric Evija hypercar that marks 50 years since the firm won the F1 title.

Emerson Fittiapaldi, a young Brazilian racing driver, worked his way up the motorsport rankings before making his debut in 1970. Two years later at the wheel of the Lotus Type 72, Fittapaldi secured the Drivers’ Championship for himself and the Constructors’ Championship for Lotus – winning five out of the 11 races in the 1972 season.

Exactly 50 years on from the race, Lotus is now marking the racing driver’s success, with the Evija Fittipaldi edition. Getting a range of elements that pay tribute to the Brazilian’s success, Fittapalidi – now, aged 75 – also had a hand in the model’s development.

Painted in Lotus’ famous racing colours of black and gold, the model also features etchings of the winning Type 72 racing car in the carbon-fibre roof, and Fittapaldi’s signature in the dashboard.

The alloy wheels and brake callipers are also finished in the unique black and gold colours, while an ‘8’ – the number Fittapaldi raced with in the 1972 season – is also applied to the B-pillar

Lotus has also crafted the rotary dial on the central instrument panel from recycled original Type 72 aluminium, while the black and gold finish runs throughout the interior on the seats and stitching, along with the roof lining.

(Lotus)

VIP guests, including Fittapaldi himself, were all invited to Lotus’ Hethel HQ in Norfolk for the launch event, where all eight surviving examples of the Type 72 were brought together and run for the first time. Just eight Evija special editions are also being made.

Fittapaldi said: “It’s fantastic to be back at Hethel for such a special occasion. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this project and it’s been a wonderful experience revealing the car to some of the new owners. Having the opportunity to drive both the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula 1 car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience.”

The Evija signals the start of Lotus’ switch to EVs, with the electric hypercar’s four electric motors producing a huge 2011bhp. It’s currently the most powerful production road car on sale.

(Lotus)