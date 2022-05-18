The Ineos Grenadier has gone on sale from £49,000

Ineos Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier has gone on sale in the UK, as customers with an existing reservation can now configure their vehicle and place an order.

Designed as a utilitarian, hard-working 4X4 with modern compliance and reliability, it is available from £49,000 and has both commercial and passenger versions.

Rivalling the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser and offering a more back-to-basics alternative to the new Land Rover Defender, the range opens with the Utility Wagon model.

(Ineos)

It’s described as being primarily for carrying cargo, coming with two seats and a large load area that’s capable of taking a standard Euro pallet. Certified as a commercial vehicle, it comes with LED headlights and auxiliary high beam lights, an overhead control panel, off-road and wading modes, Pathfinder off-road navigation and Recaro seats.

Step up to the Station Wagon and prices start at £52,000, which gives you five seats making it ideal for private buyers. Following a collaboration with the clothing brand, these models are also offered in two Belstaff editions, which cost from £59,000. They bring equipment such as front park assist, a reversing camera and a raised air intake.

Each version is offered with a 3.0-litre petrol that makes 282bhp and 450Nm of torque, or a 3.0-litre diesel that makes 246bhp and 550Nm of torque. Both are sourced from BMW and come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Ineos Grenadier has a full box-sectioned ladder frame, Carraro beam axles front and rear, heavy duty coil suspension, permanent four-wheel drive, a centre differential lock and two-speed transfer case.

In April, Ineos announced that it had 160 sales and service points confirmed around the world at ‘established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers’.

There are currently 24 retail locations confirmed for the UK, with each location getting an Ineos training programme for sales agents workshop technicians. Additional coverage will be provided through ‘hand-picked’ Bosch Car Service outlets.