Honda HR-V and DS 4 score four stars in Euro NCAP safety tests as Dacia underperforms

Honda HR-V

Euro NCAP has released its latest round of testing scores, showcasing the best and the worst in new car safety.

The second round of safety ratings for 2022 showcased a strong score for the new DS 4 hatchback, which earned a four-star score in standard form but five stars when equipped with optional safety equipment.

Though it was praised for its active bonnet protection, testers were left ‘underwhelmed’ by its autonomous emergency braking system. However, by adding the ‘Safety Pack Plus’, which includes a radar sensor, the DS 4’s safety levels can be increased so that it is ‘more comparable to rivals in the segment’, according to NCAP.

The latest generation of Honda’s HR-V also scored strongly with four stars, though its restraint performance in crash tests – particularly for children sitting in the back of the car – was ‘not as robust as expected’, according to Euro NCAP. This issue stopped the HR-V from scoring a full five stars.