Skoda announces prices and specs for updated Karoq

Skoda Karoq

Skoda has revealed that its updated Karoq will cost from £25,950 when it goes on sale on February 17.

The revised model arrives with a sharper exterior design than before as well as a wider range of standard equipment.

Four engines will be available from launch – two petrol and two diesel. The former line-up contains a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit with 109bhp alongside a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 148bhp which can be specified with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The Karoq has been updated with a new look and more tech

In terms of diesel engines, there’s a single 2.0-litre turbocharged unit but it’s available with a choice of two outputs – 114bhp and 148bhp. As with the petrol range, the more powerful version can be equipped with a DSG automatic gearbox and there’s the option of four-wheel-drive for this setup too.

All cars get a lot of standard equipment too. Entry-level SE Drive models bring 17-inch alloy wheels and an Amundsen touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. LED headlights and rear lights are also included, along with parking sensors.

Step up to SE L specification – which starts from £27,785 – and you’ll get 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and a winter pack that includes a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats. It also brings keyless entry and a rear-view camera.

Finally, there’s SportLine. Priced from £31,835, this grade adds full LED Matrix headlights, an LED interior light pack and a panoramic sunroof. You also get an electrically operated boot, the aforementioned winter pack and front and rear parking sensors. Metallic paint is included too.