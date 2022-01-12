Porsche sold more electric Taycans than 911 sports cars last year

Porsche Taycan

Porsche sold more electric Taycan models in 2021 than its iconic 911 sports car as the German firm resisted supply difficulties seen elsewhere in the industry.

The Taycan is the first of the firm’s next-generation electric vehicles and was introduced in 2019. In its first full year on sale about 20,000 units were shifted, but that more than doubled to 41,296 in 2021.

This meant that it sailed past sales of the 911, which were at their highest level ever with 38,464 deliveries.

These positive figures were reflected across the business, as Porsche’s sales increased 11 per cent on 2020, with 301,915 vehicles sold.

The Porsche 911 had its best year ever, but was outsold by the Taycan. (Porsche)

While 2020’s sales were hit by the pandemic, all car manufacturers have been struggling with supply issues surrounding semiconductor computer chips, with very few seeing sales increasing last year and many customers facing months of delay on new cars.

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic we have been working hard to enable more customers than ever before to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche.

“Demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust, so we start 2022 full of momentum and confidence in all regions of the world.”

Porsche says its sales increased in every market it operates, with growth particularly high in the USA, where sales topped 70,000 units, up 22 per cent. However, China remains the largest market, with an increase of nine per cent taking deliveries over 95,000.

Demand in Europe was strong with an increase of seven per cent to 86,160. However, Porsche says this region is particularly interesting because of the amount of electrified models – 40 per cent of European sales were either electric or plug-in hybrid.