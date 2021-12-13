Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Martin gives glimpse of upcoming V12 Vantage

MotorsPublished:

Powerful model is due to arrive in 2022.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin has given a sneak peek at its upcoming V12 Vantage.

The British manufacturer recently confirmed that the V12 engine would be making one final return to the Vantage in 2022, initially releasing a sound of the engine being revved aggressively.

Now, Aston Martin has revealed an initial look at the V12 Vantage alongside its predecessors. The image is clear enough to see a revised front end with a large grille and a reworked splitter. The enlarged grille is no doubt fitted to help cool the large engine sitting underneath the bonnet.

This generation of Vantage – first introduced in 2018 – will be replaced in 2025 by a fully electric model, according to CEO Tobias Moers. The original V8 Vantage went on sale in 2005, with a V12-powered model joining the ranks in 2009. However, the engine was left out of the current Vantage line-up when it was initially released.

Though performance and power figures have yet to be announced, it’s expected that the V12 Vantage will pack a serious amount of horsepower. The Vantage’s DB11 stablemate also incorporates a V12 engine with 630bhp and a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds. If the Vantage gains a similar amount of performance, it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint even quicker owing to its lighter weight.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News