Porsche unveils limited-edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

Porsche Motorsport is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its motorsport partner Manthey-Racing with a special-edition model – the 911 GT2 Clubsport 25.

Designed by Porsche and Manthey as a track day and circuit racing car, the RS Clubsport 25 is being limited to a production run of just 30 cars, with each one expected to cost in the region of £447,000.

It uses a 3.8-litre flat-six engine with 690bhp, sending power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox.

A range of modifications have been made to create the ultimate track-ready 911

Matthias Scholz, director of GT Racing Cars, said: “Porsche Motorsport and Manthey have won many races and championships since the team was founded 25 years ago – for example seven times the 24 hours at the Nürburging. Since 2013 the two companies have been closely affiliated. With the unique special edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, this successful partnership has moved to the next level.

“The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 benefits from the motor racing experience that Manthey and Porsche Motorsport have gained around the world. It is the perfect circuit racing car for ambitious private drivers, and it’s an impressive example of engineering skill.”

The inspiration for the RS Clubsport 25 came from Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which was given the nickname ‘Grello’ by Nurburgring fans due to its striking green and yellow colour scheme.

#Porsche Motorsport celebrates the 25th anniversary of @manthey_racing with an extraordinary special edition model: With a production run of just 30 cars, the #911GT2RSClubsport25 was designed and developed by Porsche and #Manthey for track days and circuit racing pic.twitter.com/DRByLhPehp — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) August 5, 2021

The previous-generation 911 GT3 RS Clubsport provides the basis for this special-edition model. It incorporates a centrally-positioned radiator which is better able to keep the engine at a stable temperature over a wide speed range and gives better protection in the event of a collision, too.

A carbon fibre front features two large vents which funnel hot air over the roof to the rear wing, while a central-positioned duct channels fresh air into the cabin.