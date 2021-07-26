Polestar will double its global presence in 2021

Polestar Space

Swedish car maker Polestar says it will double the number of global markets it sells in this year, going from nine to 18.

As well as this, it will also double the number of retail spaces it operates to 100.

As well as its traditional city-centre ‘Spaces’, it is now introducing new ‘Destination’ locations, which will be more like traditional dealerships with out-of-town locations, where customers can browse the range, test drive vehicles and collect their purchase.

(Polestar)

Polestar’s sales model is focused on an online experience, with customers able to build their vehicle completely online before collecting it at a Destination or having it delivered. However, the brand says it acknowledges the importance some buyers place on physically seeing a car before buying, so it is investing in retail spaces for people to do so.

The electric car company also has more than 650 service ports for aftersales care and wants to make that 780 by the end of 2021.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “We are expanding both within markets in which we already have a presence and into new markets extremely rapidly. As a brand that has only been fully operational for just over 12 months, this sort of footprint is unprecedented.

“We aim to expand at a similar rate in terms of new markets in 2022 as well. This continued pace, combined with new retail concepts, will support our goal to exceed our owners’ expectations.”