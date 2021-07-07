Bentley’s hybrid range expands with new Flying Spur

Luxury saloon can travel about 25 miles on electric power alone.

The Bentley Flying Spur range now has three powertrain options with the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid.

The petrol-electric model is claimed to be ‘the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, promising seamless switching between electric and petrol power.

It uses a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to a battery-powered electric motor that provides a combined output of 536bhp and 750Nm of torque, making it almost 100bhp more powerful than the Bentayga Hybrid SUV.

It’s quick, taking the Flying Spur from 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds, but not at the expense of economy – official figures are awaiting confirmation, but Bentley says it has a combined range in excess of 430 miles, with an electric-only range of about 25 miles.

A button in the cabin gives the driver control of drive modes, to focus on electric-only driving or to manage the charge in the battery. It comes with all the necessary cables to charge via public charge points and the option of a free home wallbox for faster charging.

The Hybrid is distinguished from the rest of the Flying Spur range through a few subtle differences, including Hybrid badging, quad oval exhaust tips and a charging port on the left rear fender. There are three wheel sizes to choose from – 20-, 21- and 22-inch – each with their own designs and colour finishes.

Inside it has the same luxurious cabin as the rest of the range with five upholstery colours available as standard and a further 10 available as an upgrade, plus two two-tone options.

UK pricing has not yet been confirmed, but the model is expected to go on sale here later this year with a price just below £150,000.

