Road to close day and night for three months after repairs delayed when worker hit by vehicle

A section of a major road will close for three months due to crucial waterworks after repairs were delayed when a worker was hit by a vehicle.

By Daniel Walton
The A448 Kidderminster Road will be closed for three months for crucial water works

The A448 Kidderminster Road will now be closed from February 19 to May for water main replacement works.

The closure will be in place 24/7 and there will be no through route to Kidderminster between Harvington Hall Lane and Dobes Lane.

The closure comes as the works were originally abandoned in May 2023 after a road worker was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.

