Road to close day and night for three months after repairs delayed when worker hit by vehicle
A section of a major road will close for three months due to crucial waterworks after repairs were delayed when a worker was hit by a vehicle.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The A448 Kidderminster Road will now be closed from February 19 to May for water main replacement works.
The closure will be in place 24/7 and there will be no through route to Kidderminster between Harvington Hall Lane and Dobes Lane.
The closure comes as the works were originally abandoned in May 2023 after a road worker was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle.