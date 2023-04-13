Kidderminster hotel stocking spirits which will see a sapling planted for every bottle bought

Brockencote Hall staff planting saplings

Brockencote Hall Hotel is stocking a tipple with a difference at The Chaddesley Restaurant, working with British-based Sapling Spirits.

For every bottle purchased, Sapling Spirits will plant a tree as part of its wider mission to plant one million trees across the UK by 2027.

Green-fingered staff from the hotel recently supported the project by helping to plant some 1,000 native hedgerows in the Mendip Hills.

Jayne O’Malley, Group Operations Manager for Eden Hotel Collection, was part of a team from Brockencote Hall Hotel who joined the tree-planting exercise.

She said: “We are proud to be working with Sapling Spirits and it is great news to have their gin and vodka introduced at Brockencote Hall Hotel for guests to enjoy.

“We’ve found it is already a popular option in the bar and restaurant as customers like to follow the journey of where the product has come from, and how their purchase is helping to plant a new tree.

“It is particularly important for us that any company we work with share our commitment to sustainability, which makes our partnership with Sapling Spirits a perfect match.

“As well as their green credentials, their products also taste fantastic so we are incredibly excited to be working with them and look forward to getting stuck into future tree planting sessions too.”

Sapling Spirits uses a special screen-printing method on its bottles to reduce energy consumption, as well as water-based frosting so it is completely recyclable.

To reduce the carbon impact even further, Brockencote Hall Hotel has begun using Sapling Spirits’ ‘bag in a box’ facility to refill its existing bottles.

Ivo Devereux, co-founder of Sapling Spirits, added: “We want to make world-class spirits but also help lead the way with sustainability in the drinks industry and tackle climate change, whilst putting a bit of fun into a serious problem. Why not try to save the world with gin and vodka?