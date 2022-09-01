New street food festival being launched in Kidderminster

Street food vendors are coming to Kidderminster

The Street Food Fayre at Brockencote Hall will have everything from craft pizzas to smash burgers and sweet treats on Sunday, September 11, from midday to 6pm.

Kidderminster singer-songwriter Dale von Minaker and Worcester jazz and blues combo Coda will provide music and there will be children’s entertainment and craft stalls.

Andy Dyer, from organisers Eat Street Repeat, said: "Brockencote Hall Hotel is a such a unique location so we can’t wait for this event.

"We are absolutely buzzing about the line-up as we have some fantastic food creators coming from across the region, alongside some great entertainment.

"This is the last event we are putting on this year but it is already shaping up to be the biggest yet – we’ve definitely saved the best ‘til last."

Food vendors include Stourport-based The Greek Outdoors, Kidderminster's Baan Thai, and Birmingham craft pizza sensations Get Bakd, plus there will be vegan traders including Mexican-inspired Pureato from Stourbridge and Little Bento Box from Worcester.

Children’s entertainment comes from Worcester ‘bubbleologist’ Sarah Lancaster, Midlands magician Lucky Lee, Kidderminster’s Crimson Face Painting, while there will also be a bouncy castle.

General Manager at Brockencote Hall Hotel, Craig Routledge, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Eat Street Repeat, which is a great Kidderminster events company providing opportunities to work with the best vendors from across the local area.

“For us it is great to be working with local businesses and showcasing what they can do.

“Andy has put on an action-packed day which has something for everybody, whether you’re looking for food and drink in the sun or somewhere to enjoy with the family, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

Early bird tickets costing £3 are available until September 7, while entry for under-12s is free. There will also be on-the-door tickets subject to availability.