Church choirs unite in town as organist retires

Organist Tim Morris has retired

Tim, aged 69, is married to Carol, a licensed Lay Minister who is attached to the Parish of Kidderminster East.

He has now retired as director of music at Saint George's after more than 45 years of service.

Tim joined the choir in 1970 and, after a period as assistant organist, was appointed director of music in 1976.

He succeeded Harold Evers who was organist of Saint George's and at Kidderminster Town Hall.

Tim has also followed Harold to Kidderminster Town Hall where he plays in the lunchtime recital series that is due to start once again on February 10.

During his musical career Tim has conducted and accompanied the BBC Songs of Praise, led the music for Deanery and Diocesan events and for many years has played a key role in the work of the Royal School of Church Music in Worcestershire.

In recognition of his long and devoted service to Saint George's he has been made Organist Emeritus.

Tim said: "I have derived much pleasure in serving the church over many years and feel very honoured to be made Organist Emeritus.