Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Church choirs unite in town as organist retires

By Sue SmithKidderminsterPublished:

Church choirs from across Kidderminster joined together in Saint George's Church to mark the retirement of organist Tim Morris.

Organist Tim Morris has retired
Organist Tim Morris has retired

Tim, aged 69, is married to Carol, a licensed Lay Minister who is attached to the Parish of Kidderminster East.

He has now retired as director of music at Saint George's after more than 45 years of service.

Organist Tim Morris has retired

Tim joined the choir in 1970 and, after a period as assistant organist, was appointed director of music in 1976.

He succeeded Harold Evers who was organist of Saint George's and at Kidderminster Town Hall.

Tim has also followed Harold to Kidderminster Town Hall where he plays in the lunchtime recital series that is due to start once again on February 10.

During his musical career Tim has conducted and accompanied the BBC Songs of Praise, led the music for Deanery and Diocesan events and for many years has played a key role in the work of the Royal School of Church Music in Worcestershire.

In recognition of his long and devoted service to Saint George's he has been made Organist Emeritus.

Tim said: "I have derived much pleasure in serving the church over many years and feel very honoured to be made Organist Emeritus.

"I hope to be able to continue making music in worship for many years to come."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News