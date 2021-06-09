Plea to find three women who helped girl, 17, on Kidderminster canal towpath

The canal towpath runs behind the Tesco store. Photo: Google Maps

The three women are believed to have offered assistance to a 17-year-old girl who on the canal towpath near Tesco, at Weavers Wharf.

They helped the girl between 2.30am and 5am on Monday, May 31.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing to the three women who helped a 17-year-old girl on Monday, May 31, in Kidderminster.

