Police seeking information on five men after man assaulted outside bar

Police would like to speak to these five men. Photo: West Mercia Police

On Wednesday, August 6, at around 1am, a man was assaulted outside of Mo's Sports Bar.

During the assault, the victim was struck on the back of the head with a glass bottle and kicked causing injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police Constable Footman said: "We would like to speak to the five men pictured as it is believed they could help us with our enquires.