People in Bewdley urged to stay vigilant as River Severn levels start to fall

Emergency services check on residents along the River Severn near Bewdley

Levels peaked at 5.34 metres on Wednesday – 30 centimetres below the record registered in November 2000 – after dozens of people were evacuated.

Temporary flood defences installed by the Environment Agency were breached at Beales Corner on Tuesday leading to water entering homes and submerged streets.

But now officials have said the levels are now falling, sitting at around 4.98m as of Thursday morning, but still "remain high" as people were asked to remain vigilant.

A severe flood warning is still in place for the area – meaning there is still a danger to life for residents – but it is hoped the worst is over.

Environment Agency spokesman Nick Green said they would continue to keep a "close eye" on the situation and the severe flood warning would remain in place until water levels drop further.

A statement on the Government website said: "It is strongly recommended that residents evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk and take action to implement your emergency flood plan as severe flooding to homes and main roads is expected to continue.

"The level at Bewdley gauge peaked at 5.34m on Wednesday morning. The level is now falling but remains high. We are working closely with emergency services."

Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier described the situation in the town this week as heartbreaking but stressed installing flood defences must not be rushed.

He said: "I want the Environment Agency to get it right first time, and putting them under pressure, and putting speed over durability, is not the way to do it.

"We have to let them have the time and space to do what they need to do. We're going to get this right first time and end people's misery."