Art society work goes on show in Bewdley

Highland cottages by Christine Smith. Photo: Colin Hill

Eleven artists have put their original work on display for the exhibition which runs from now until March 7.

The eleven works of art on show are also on sale from £20 to £15.

Fruit basket by Lesley Connolly. Photo: Colin Hill

Karen Harmon, chairman of the Society, said: "We were delighted to be invited to stage an exhibition at the hall.

"There is a wide range of work on show involving all types of media.

"They range from pencil drawings of hot-rods to local landscapes and also include some abstract works.

Clive Betts. Photo: Colin Hill

"We have exhibited here several times previously and are really pleased to be returning to put our work on show.

"Now that most restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been lifted we hope that people will come along and enjoy cake and coffee and view the works on show."

Members of Kidderminster Arts Society meet at 7.15pm every second and fourth Thursday in the month at Trimpley Village Hall.

Missing piece by Shelley Waring. Photo: Colin Hill

The display at Bewdley can be viewed each day, from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

The society also holds an annual major exhibition of the work of members at Kidderminster Library Gallery throughout the month of May.