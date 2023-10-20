Storm Babet: Bewdley flood barriers 'not put up due to faulty equipment'

Flood barriers in Bewdley were unable to erected today due to a "plant equipment failures" as Storm Babet battered the region.

The River Severn today at Bewdley
The River Severn has risen to over four metres, leaving residents and businesses which has led to an Environment Agency flood warning.

The River Severn has risen to a height of 4.2m in the town, with Environment Agency issuing a flood warning, saying property flooding is possible when the river is at heights above 3.4m.

The highest the river has ever reached was 5.56m on November 2, 2000.

Bewdley Town Council issued a statement on Facebook on Friday afternoon, which said: "Operational barriers at Severn Side North were being deployed, however this has been terminated following plant equipment failures

"This deployment has now been cancelled and levels are expected to come close to properties

"Situation will be monitored. Decision regarding Severn Side South deployment will be made over the weekend

"Beales Coner will not be deployed – Joint agency working group currently reviewing this Severn at Bewdley will peak today – second peak over weekend Peak gauge summary sheets will be issued by the EA later today."

B Ince Funeral Directors posted: "The level of flooding in Bewdley. We are currently still ok at Severn Side South, but watching the river closely. We are desperately sorry for those affected by the flooding."

Bewdley Flood Group said: "Bewdley Barriers are going up, Welsh Bridge levels in Shrewsbury will give good indication in 24hrs time quite how serious an event this will be."

It added: "Take care if driving today, reports of cars stuck on the back road to Bridgnorth and Tenbury Wells, with more heavy downpours forecast for the next 24hrs at least.

"A456 to Clows top impassable, just past the Colliers. I believe Cleobury Road is currently closed for surface dressing.

"Six inches of water can lift a car so it's uncontrollable, don't risk entering any water that's unknown. If you hit water and you car dies, do not try and start it or it will hydro lock, call for assistance and save your engine."

