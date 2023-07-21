Police appeal after teenager goes missing from Shropshire home

Missing - Can you help find Xin?

17-year-old Xin Yao left her home address in Kinlet in Shropshire at 11.30am on Thursday (July 20).

Xin is described as 5ft5, slim build with long black hair.

When last seen she was wearing short denim dungarees with a white t-shirt and blue hi-top converse trainers.

Xin is Chinese and speaks very little English.

She was last seen at Birmingham New Street train station at around 1.40pm on Thursday, and her whereabouts after this are unknown. She may have got on a train to London.