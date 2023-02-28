Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children's authors ready to inspire 1,000 Wyre Forest schoolchildren

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Three children’s authors are hoping to inspire more than 1,000 pupils from six primary schools in and around Wyre Forest with a love of reading and writing this week.

Author Jason Beresford with children from the six SAET primary schools during his session at Stourport Primary Academy
Author Jason Beresford with children from the six SAET primary schools during his session at Stourport Primary Academy

Year groups from one to six are coming together from Severn Academies Educational Trust schools to take part in sessions aimed at nurturing and developing their skills and enthusiasm.

Morning sessions are being held at Stourport Primary Academy and afternoon sessions at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, Areley Kings.

Year one and two pupils are meeting with environmental-themed author Claire Culliford, best known for her international series The Little Helpers, on Thursday, while Years three and four teamed up with author, illustrator and poet Kev Payne on Monday.

Children’s writer Jason Beresford, best known for his Fabulous Fish Fingers series, had sessions with Years five and six on Tuesday.

Chris King, trust chief executive, said: “As a trust we relish opportunities for our children to learn together beyond their classrooms and sessions like these can have such a positive impact on their development.”

The events coincide with World Book Day which on Thursday, marked by story-telling and pupils dressing up as their favourite fictional characters.

The primary school members of the trust are Wilden All Saints CE Primary, St Bartholomew’s CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary, Stourport Primary Academy, Wolverley Sebright Primary Academy and Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News