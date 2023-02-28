Children's authors ready to inspire 1,000 Wyre Forest schoolchildren

Author Jason Beresford with children from the six SAET primary schools during his session at Stourport Primary Academy

Year groups from one to six are coming together from Severn Academies Educational Trust schools to take part in sessions aimed at nurturing and developing their skills and enthusiasm.

Morning sessions are being held at Stourport Primary Academy and afternoon sessions at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, Areley Kings.

Year one and two pupils are meeting with environmental-themed author Claire Culliford, best known for her international series The Little Helpers, on Thursday, while Years three and four teamed up with author, illustrator and poet Kev Payne on Monday.

Children’s writer Jason Beresford, best known for his Fabulous Fish Fingers series, had sessions with Years five and six on Tuesday.

Chris King, trust chief executive, said: “As a trust we relish opportunities for our children to learn together beyond their classrooms and sessions like these can have such a positive impact on their development.”

The events coincide with World Book Day which on Thursday, marked by story-telling and pupils dressing up as their favourite fictional characters.