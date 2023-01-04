Kidderminster Dementia Centre relocates to Hartlebury Castle

Hartlebury Castle

The centre will offer on-going warm and friendly expert support to people with mild to moderate dementia and their families.

Previously meeting at The Tulip Tree Centre members are encouraged to have fun and talk with activities and events tailored those coping with dementia.

The group will be given full use of the museum and gardens to really help them make the most of the venue.

Dementia services manager Kelly Reeves said: "Meeting Centres are an important facility for people living with mild to moderate dementia and become a vital part of day-to-day life.

"They provide invaluable support for members and their families to adjust to the changes that a dementia diagnosis brings by helping slow the progression of dementia, encouraging a positive outlook for the future and adapting socially by making new friends and trying new person-centred fun activities."

She added: "The move to this new location will provide a beautiful and historic environment for the members, bringing with it access to a wealth of interesting facilities at the Castle including the museum, state rooms, orchard terrace, exhibitions and much more.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with the team at Hartlebury Castle to deliver this much needed community service."

Hartlebury Castle is home to Worcestershire County Museum which is run by Museums Worcestershire, a Museums Service run in partnership between Worcester City Council and Worcestershire County Council

County museum manager Rachel Robinson added: "We are really pleased to host the Dementia Meeting Centre at Hartlebury Castle. Our team work hard to make the Castle welcoming for everyone."

The Kidderminster Dementia Meeting Centre starts at Hartlebury Castle on Friday, January 6 from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

The opening day will be a free drop-in, where people can look forward to a warm welcome from the team and the opportunity to ask any questions.