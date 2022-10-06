West Midlands zebras loving new life in Fife

The West Midlands zebra enjoying life in Fife

Grevy zebras Marty and Jess were the first animals to move to Scotland for the European wide conservation programme which will help preserve the endangered species.

The two zebra made the 350 mile journey from West Midland Safari Park near Bewdley to make Fife Zoo their home with another pair of zebra, Allingham and Archie arriving from Edinburgh Zoo.

The pair are now enjoying their new zebra paddock which is giving guests at Fife Zoo the chance to get closer than ever before to the zebra.

Fife Zoo’s Director Mike Knight said ‘The zebra expansion offers new viewing points allowing our guests to get their best ever view of the existing and new zebra paddocks. We’re also hosting daily talks with our zoo keepers which will allow our customers to discover more about our four zebra and their wild counterparts in Kenya and Ethiopia.’