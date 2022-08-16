Former Wyre Forest Council stalwart dies aged 85

Pauline Hayward

Pauline Hayward. who died on Sunday, was a Conservative district councillor for more than 30 years and a former council chairman

Mrs Hayward represented the Blakedown ward from 1982 – 2004 and then the Blakedown and Chaddesley Ward from 2004 – 2015. She was Chairman of the Council in 2003 - 2004 and held a number of other important roles within the Council.

On her retirement in 2015 she was made an Honorary Alderman in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the District Council. She was also a member of Churchill and Blakedown Parish Council for many years.

Council chairman Councillor Peter Dyke said: "Our community has lost a public servant who gave decades of her life to the service of others.

"She was highly respected by councillors from all political parties. We offer our deepest condolences to Pauline’s family and friends at this very sad time."

Leader of the Wyre Forest District Council Conservative group, Councillor Marcus Hart said: "When I was a young newly elected back bench councillor back in 2002, she was kind and welcoming to me and gave me much support and advice.

"She was a wonderful lady, passionate and caring and gave everything to representing her community. By the time she retired in 2015, our roles had completely reversed, and I was the leader of the Conservative group and the Council, and she was tremendously supportive of me, but never afraid to speak out and speak her mind which such passion and wisdom."