New High Sheriff of Worcestershire appointed

The Rt Hon Andrew McFarlane QC, President of the Family Division, Andrew Manning-Cox, and Richard Amphlett, the outgoing High Sheriff

Andrew Manning-Cox's formal appointment, the first before an audience in public for three years, took place on April 13 at the Shire Hall where he made his declaration before the President of the Family Division, the Rt Hon Sir Andrew McFarlane.

He takes over the role from Richard Amphlett.

The office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political Royal appointment for a period of one year. After the monarchy, it is the oldest secular office in the country, dating back to before the Norman Conquest.

The role is voluntary and today is largely ceremonial but carries the status of being the Queen’s highest judicial officer in the county and involves a mix of ceremonial, charitable and community functions.

Mr Mannin-Cox said: “I am very honoured to be invited to take up the office of High Sheriff and am looking forward to immersing myself in all the valuable work going on across Worcestershire, whether carried out by our emergency and health services, or the increasingly vital charity sector.

“My year of office also provides the opportunity to raise funds for the High Sheriff’s charity within the Worcestershire Community Foundation which does so much to support families and individuals across the county.”

Married with two adult children, Andrew Manning-Cox has lived in south Worcestershire for more than 40 years, and he said his time as High Sheriff would enable him learn more about the needs of the whole county and promote the achievements and aspirations of so many people whose efforts deserve more recognition.

He qualified as a solicitor in 1980 and became a partner in 1985 at leading lawyers Wragge & Co LLP, now known as international law firm Gowling WLG (UK) LLP.

He retired in 2018 from the partnership but has kept busy in a variety of roles across Worcestershire.

Mr Manning-Cox is a non-executive director at Thursfields Solicitors, which has an office in Kidderminster, and is also on the board of Worcestershire County Cricket Club.

He is chairman of Sanctuary Group, which is based in Worcester and is one of the UK’s largest housing and care providing charities, responsible for some 110,000 housing units, 65,000 student accommodation units and 100 care homes.