Village school gets playground facelift after cake sales fundraising driver

Children enjoying the new playground

The Parent Teachers’ Association at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School managed to raise the funds during the Covid-19 pandemic with small-scale events including cake sales.

The tarmac playground has now been brightened with colourful game markings, a footprint mile-a-day track and a basketball court.

Alison Timmins, PTA chairman, said: "We have stunningly beautiful grounds here and now the playground is an inspiring space for our children to be active and imaginative in their play."