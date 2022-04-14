Notification Settings

Village school gets playground facelift after cake sales fundraising driver

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Children are jumping for joy after a playground facelift at their Wyre Forest village school, made possible after two years of fundraising.

Children enjoying the new playground

The Parent Teachers’ Association at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School managed to raise the funds during the Covid-19 pandemic with small-scale events including cake sales.

The tarmac playground has now been brightened with colourful game markings, a footprint mile-a-day track and a basketball court.

Alison Timmins, PTA chairman, said: "We have stunningly beautiful grounds here and now the playground is an inspiring space for our children to be active and imaginative in their play."

Shelley Reeves-Walters, executive headteacher, added: “We are so grateful to our PTA whose members are so committed to ensuring our pupils have the best of everything."

