The crash happened in Wolverley, near Kidderminster, at around 5.45pm on Saturday and involved a blue Kia Optima estate car.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene on the B4189 Shatterford Lane where a 46-year-old man was seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital by land ambulance, with the road closed while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 5.45pm on Saturday, a blue Kia Optima estate crossed the carriageway and collided with a tree.

"A 46-year-old man sustained life-changing injuries and was transferred by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

"Officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision get in touch."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance."

Anyone with information can call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 446i of October 1.