Sadness as Wednesfield's Saint Gregory the Great church closes

The Church of England notified the parishioners through a public notice.
The notice stated: "The church Commissioners have prepared a draft pastoral scheme providing for the church of Wednesfield Saint Gregory the Great to be declared closed for regular public worship.
The Blackhalve Lane Anglican church informed worshippers about the closure on its website.
The website statement said: "Sadly St Gregory's Church is now closed for public worship. We are in the process of making long-term arrangements for pastoral care etc. Please bear with us as we do this and update accordingly.
"In the meanwhile, if you need to get in touch with us for any reason, such as getting married or having your Away Banns read, please contact Rev Anne Martin of The Church of the Epiphany, Oxley on 01902 783342 or at revanne@oxleyparishchurch.org.uk."