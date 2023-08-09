Wolverhampton hairdressers makes final cut in regional competition

Owners Sonia Sparrow and Sarah Shinton pictured with salon staff

Urban Coiffeur, based in Wednesfield, opened its doors to customers more than a decade ago when owners Sarah Shinton and Sonia Sparrow were just 21-years-old.

Now, it has reached the finals of The Salon Awards, representing the West Midlands in categories including best salon, best colour salon and best customer experience.

Last year, the salon landed first place in the same categories, with co-owner Sarah Shinton hoping to see the same success this year.

Sarah, 35, said: "It's amazing, especially in the categories that we are nominated in because they are what we are passionate about.

"We are a big colour salon, our focus is colour. We have four colour-master experts on board so it's something we do take really seriously.

"The same with client experience, it's something we are really passionate about – standing out and delivering an experience.

"We have a nice drinks menu, snack bar that clients can use, a QR code where they can log onto the free wifi, charging stations for their phones, working-from-home stations for their laptops – it's the little things that make the experience."

Staff at the hairdressers are now awaiting a visit from a "secret" member of the judging panel from the competition, who will covertly assess their efforts before deciding on a winner.

Sarah, who is from Wednesfield, said she would "love it" if the salon was to land first place once again in the competition.