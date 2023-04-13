Grandmother's two-and-a-half-year Covid cross-stitch goes global

Patricia Ann Beasley's cross-stitch work is being admired all over the world, thanks to her daughter's international Zoom calls.

Patricia Ann Beasley has enjoyed doing cross-stitch for many years, but a purchase from her daughter in lockdown caused her to embark on a much bigger project.

The 80-year-old, who has lived in Wednesbury her whole life, said: "My daughter Julie bought me this piece in lockdown when you couldn't go anywhere. It came in very handy. It was a challenge, I'll admit, but it's turned out OK."

Two and a half years later and Patricia's biggest work of art is complete: comprising an array of globes in front of a tableau of Renaissance-esque figures.

The stunning piece has now been stretched and framed, taking pride of place in her daughter's home in Tring, Hertfordshire.

Julie said: "I bought it her to keep her going through Covid when she could not see her friends or family (she lives by herself since losing my dad).

"She started it in July 2020 and she finished it in December 2022. I've just had it stretched and framed - it looks amazing and everyone has been raving about it.

"I now have it as pride of place in my study for the world to see, as I have an international job and am on video conference most days around the world."

Patricia, a now retired secretary of 30 years, has accomplished many pieces over the years, from cushions to wall hangings, and has even made her own Christmas stockings.

"I have an album of them all on my iPad," she said. "I've done small, medium, and large, I've done frogs, flowers, and birds. You name it, I've done it.

"But none of the ones I'd done before were as big as this one. When I visited my daughter for the first time after she'd framed it, I looked at it and thought 'did I do that?'. I couldn't believe it myself."

Patricia has already started her next work and enjoys reaping the mental benefits of her favourite hobby.

"It's therapeutic. Sometimes you get frustrated, but I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it," she said. "It keeps my mind active and my brain functioning.