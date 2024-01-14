'Save our neighbourhood': Wolverhampton residents turn out to protest planned junction changes

The demonstration centred on planned highway changes at The Rock junction in Tettenhall, which Wolverhampton Council says will help reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

But it has been marred by accusations of residents not receiving letters or enough information on the scheme, which proposes no right turn signs to prevent traffic from turning across from Lower Street and Henwood Road onto Tettenhall Road.

There are fears that the plans will just shift traffic congestion onto other roads, reduce air quality and force traffic down narrow, windy roads, causing safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists.

Some protestors from the group, who braved the cold and rainy weather to gather at Tettenhall Pool this afternoon, held placards which read "Listen to the people of Tettenhall", "Safety first" and "Save our neighbourhood".

Protestors gather at Tettenhall Pool

They are calling on the council to halt its plans and launch a more formal consultation process which would take account of the Tettenhall neighbourhood plan, giving due consideration to its legal standing in 'placing local communities at the heart of decision making'.

Tettenhall Regis councillor Udey Singh supported the residents, who came from Tettenhall and surrounding areas, at today's protest.