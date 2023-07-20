Man taken to hospital after assault near Wolverhampton pub

Paramedics found one man with injuries when they attended Penn Road at around 9.23pm on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near to The Mount Tavern Pub, with some residents describing the incident as a "brawl" involving several people.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.23pm to reports of an assault on Penn Road, Wolverhampton.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.